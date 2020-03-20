U.S. Stocks Turn Down Again

Updated at 12:27 p.m. ET

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other U.S. stock indexes fell Friday afternoon after inching up earlier amid continued concerns over the staggering economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow was down more than 300 points, or 1.5%, and the S&P 500 index fell nearly 2%. The Nasdaq was down 1.3%.

That left the market poised to resume its downward trend amid the coronavirus crisis.

As of Thursday's close, the Dow had lost 5% in the past five trading days and 29% so far this year.

Stocks indexes were mostly higher in Asia and Europe on Friday.

It will be the last day of floor trading before the New York Stock Exchange switches to all-electronic trades starting Monday to help protect its employees and others from the coronavirus.

