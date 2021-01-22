Breaking Down The Top Education Issues Of 2021 | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new episode of Teachers' Lounge: Exploring the top education issues to watch in 2021 with Rockford teacher Erik Czerwin.

Click here to listen to the podcast!

Teachers’ Lounge host Peter Medlin and Erik dive into topics like:

How COVID-19 has forever changed the school experience

Are students really “falling behind” because of remote learning? What does that mean?

Social-Emotional Learning and the way students are supported

Project-Based Learning and how to get students solving real-world problems in the classroom

They also reflect on their list of issues from last year and how they evolved because of the pandemic.

Erik is also an award-winning chess coach, so they talked about the innovation needed to make an online chess season happen in Illinois and how that’s going.

Know an awesome teacher in your life who you think should be featured on the show? Send your nominations to teacherslounge@niu.edu. While you're there, tell us about an education story or topic we should cover on Teachers' Lounge. Also, subscribe to us and leave a rating wherever it is you listen to the show!

SHOW NOTES

Educator(s) in this episode:

Erik Czerwin

Music:

Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own "Sessions from Studio A" where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show! Also, send us your topic recommendations:

teacherslounge@niu.edu