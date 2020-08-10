Back Together Again - Aurora's August 'First Fridays' Took Place In Person

Audio for the story.

The pandemic is still here but some people seem a little more comfortable with socializing. A monthly gathering in Aurora took place Friday after being totally virtual since April.

A smaller than usual crowd showed up in downtown Aurora for First Fridays. People wore masks and greeted each other with fist bumps and elbow taps.

Tyler Waldrop was one of the artists on the scene. He said he understands why people have had to stay home.

“But at the same time, I've been cooped up in the house for three months. So, I want to show off my art,” he shared. “But, you know, I got my hand sanitizer, I got my face mask. So, always want to be safe.”

Gary Bahnick is a photographer. He said he hasn’t done art since the pandemic hit. He said he was excited to be out.

“I enjoy photography and I like sharing with other people,” he explained. “And I enjoy the compliments that I get on my work. You know, everybody likes that.”

Josue Paiz calls himself a jack of all trades.

He showed off his art while spinning records during the VizoArts Beyond the Walls exhibit. He said he was productive during the shelter-in-place.

“Keeping busy as much as I can. Working on some artwork, some pieces I've been working for like three or four years, and I finally got to finish them,” he said.

He said it’s scary being out but as long as everyone keeps their distance and wears a mask, things will be fine.

Not everyone came out. Some vendors and artists continued to do things in the virtual world.