2018 Biennial 'Rockford Sculpture Walk' Remains For A Third Year

Lots of art is exhibited in downtown Rockford. But most times, there is a cost associated with this. Donor support is allowing the continuation of a certain public display.

The Rockford Sculpture Walk is normally presented for two years.

Kristen Paul is the director of destination development for the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

She said the 13 sculptures were due to come down in June but the pandemic spoiled that plan.

“But due to the cost with COVID, and just artists’ availability, we were able to speak with them and keep their pieces here so that we didn't lose out on having art,” she said. “But also, didn't have the expense of moving them with a crane and getting new pieces and new contracts and all of that.”

She said most of the artists agreed to keep their works on display thanks to 16 donors.

“The first time around as well as this time, we pay the artists to lease their pieces,” she explained. “And we have sponsors that have stepped up and are funding those leases. So, we still have a couple available this time around. But for the most part, most of them returned.”

Paul said most of the sculptures are within walking distance of each other. She said you can also see murals and colorful plants during your walk.

Spectators can continue to view this display through June of 2021.

The sculpture walk is a part of the “Forest City Beautiful” initiative that was started in 2015 in partnership with the bureau and the City of Rockford.