13 Injured In Shooting Incident on Peoria Riverfront

Updated 11:30 a.m. - The Peoria Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that injured 13 victims early Sunday morning on Peoria's Riverfront.

Peoria Police Officer Amy Dotson said officers responded to Water and Hamilton around 4:45 a.m. About 200 people were gathered in the area when a large fight broke out. The shooting began as the fight got underway as a result of a dispute between groups of people, Dotson said.

She said there were multiple shooters.

Thirteen people suffered gunshot wounds. Two people were transported to local hospitals via ambulance, and another 11 via private vehicles.

Dotson said a man with a gunshot wound to the neck and a woman with a gunshot wound to the back are in serious condition.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening at this time, Dotson said.

There is no suspect information available. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peoria police at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.

This story will be updated.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article referred to this incident as a "mass shooting." While the generally accepted definition of a mass shooting is when four or more people are shot at the same time and location, that excludes the alleged shooters. It is unclear how many suspects there are in Sunday morning's incident at this time. We will refrain from using the term until we obtain more information.

