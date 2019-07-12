Teachers' Lounge
Host Peter Medlin connects with teachers, students and leaders in education as they discuss the biggest issues impacting classrooms.
We want to hear your experiences as an educator. Send us a note to teacherslounge@niu.edu.
"When I started teaching, as a teacher, you were extremely isolated. You were closed in this room with them. In my second year of teaching, I had 50 3rd graders!"
A high schooler & middle schooler talk pandemic learning + the Illinois Teacher of the Year | Teachers' Lounge Radio ShowTwo students from very different points in their education tell tales of pandemic learning & we're joined by the Illinois Teacher of the Year!
Destiny Hudson was in 5th grade when COVID-19 shut down schools back in 2020. Now, she’s finishing up 7th Grade. Devin Snow was a sophomore when it all went down and now he’s graduating high school. They’ve both been through this weird learning experience, but at very different points in their education journey.
The 2022 Illinois Teacher of the Year joins Teachers' Lounge to talk about what it means to her, being a small-town educator, teaching new languages, and much more!
From grief to music, educators nominated by our WNIJ audience share their stories and wisdom on a new Teachers' Lounge Radio Show.
We revisit our conversation with the teacher, author and creator of the class-sourced novel: Jay Rehak!
University of Illinois music professor Lamont Holden AKA producer TheLetterLBeats talks about crafting the school's new fight song and forging new traditions.
"I remember telling my high school pastor that I thought about being a pastor. I'll never forget his response, actually. He told me, 'Well, I've only known two women in my life who I thought could do this work.' And he said 'You might go from a funeral in the morning to a youth group party in the evening and most women can't navigate those emotional changes.' I looked up to him, he was the pastor. But I should have said, 'That's the biggest bunch of BS I've ever heard!'"
Meet a team of school therapy dogs & hear from a substitute teacher about subbing during COVID-19 | Teachers' Lounge RadioWe love to say how Teachers’ Lounge brings you conversations with teachers, students and everyone in education in-between. How about spending some time with elementary school therapy dogs?
In an episode unlike any we've had before, Dr. Kadi Billman tells us about teaching her class "Caring for the dying and bereaved" at the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago.