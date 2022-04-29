Poetically Yours - New beginnings can be promising

Welcome to WNIJ's Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours features poems by northern Illinois poets. This week we highlight Paula Garrett.

Garrett is a WNIJ Perspectives writer from Geneva. She is drawn to water, especially the sea and Lake Michigan where she finds inspiration and rejuvenation. Her poetry has been part of the City of Aurora’s annual celebration of Poetry Month. This year’s theme is rebirth, and her poem “SeaChange” is on display in downtown Aurora. For Poetically Yours she also shares “Clara’s Bow,” which gives another take on rebirth. Garrett said this poem is “whimsically biographical.”

SeaChange

The sea waves me in, and

I wade and float until it takes my hand.

The beach sees me-

A flash of shoulder

A splash of ankle-

And hears one long inhalation

Blown out bubble by bubble

Depth by depth.

I’m on a sunbeam, gliding

Past other waterbodies

Diverse in their geometry

Dazzling in their color.

My terrestrial boundaries blur

And the waterbodies gather to reassemble.

Shoulder and ankle loosen and transform.

I’m a blue-green necklace

Strung with beads of early beings

That scatter across a sandy landing

Where new breath arises

Clara’s Bow

Hallelujah!

Let the baptism begin.

Barely six years born

But Clara heard the call

And she was ready for submersion.

With the preacher’s hand across her back,

She pinched the freckles on her nose,

Arched backward and went under.

All that the congregation could see

Her red satin bow,

Floating.