Poetically Yours
Get ready to hear from northern Illinois’ “prose pros." Poetically Yours airs Fridays during Here and Now at 12:31 and All Things Considered at 6:18 p.m. Hosted by WNIJ Arts Reporter Yvonne Boose, you will hear voices from northern Illinois poets as they share their words about the world around them. This weekly segment will give you a moment of pause and reflection as your wind down the week. If you would like to submit a poem for consideration, please send submissions to yboose@niu.edu
Ways To Subscribe
Latest Episodes
-
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This segment features Josh Price.
-
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s segment features Susan Schubert.
-
Welcome to WNIJ's Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours features poems by northern Illinois poets. This week we highlight Paula Garrett.
-
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets, but sometimes we reach across the state line. This week features a poet from New Jersey, Theresa Rose Jertson.
-
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week we feature Paul Wheeler.
-
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours highlights poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s segment features Darion Massey.
-
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today we feature Scott Piner.
-
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s segment highlights Susan Azar Porterfield.
-
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems written by northern Illinois poets. Today we highlight Mike Andrews.
-
Welcome to WNIJ's Poetically Yours. This segment showcases poems written by northern Illinois poets. This week features Aurora Poet Laureate Karen Fullett-Christensen.