Elizabeth and Brian Hace followed the electric vehicle upstart Rivian for years before the Minnesota couple finally placed two orders in late 2020: one for the R1T pickup truck, and the other for an R1S SUV. The Haces are environmentally conscious and also like big vehicles, so they were content to wait for Rivian to produce the country’s first electric pickup, driving 20-year-old cars rather than opting for, say, a Tesla.