Marianna Ruggerio is a physics educator at Auburn High School within the Rockford Public School district and an adjunct professor of education at Rockford University.

In 2021 Marianna was named Illinois High School Physics Teacher of the Year and in 2023 Marianna was selected as one of the three Illinois science finalists for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science.

Marianna grew up in the northwest suburbs of Chicago and moved to Rockford in 2013 when her husband was assigned as rector of Christ the Savior Orthodox Church. They both quickly came to love the Rockford community that offers the richness and diversity of a big city with a small town feel.

Not only passionate about physics, Marianna is equally passionate about communicating the art of teaching through her blog and articles for Edutopia and Arbor Scientific. She is also a teacher-leader for the University of Illinois Physics and Secondary Schools partnership. The program brings together and provides intensive professional development led by and for teachers of physics across the state with the goal of enhancing physics education state-wide.

Marianna received her Master's of Urban Education from Rockford University and her bachelor's of science in Physics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.