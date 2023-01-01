Kyra Johnson

Kyra's major is Communications with an emphasis on media studies, and her minor is in Journalism.

She was born and raised on both the West and South sides of Chicago, Illinois.

Pronouns are she/they.

Some hobbies of hers include playing video games, enjoying outdoor recreational activities, and content creating across different social media platforms! She listens to Alternative/R&B/Funk music.

Her career goal is to work in media production. She enjoys working behind the camera, editing in post-production, and audio tracking. Kyra has had about 7 years of experience in media production and finds herself to be really drawn to the beauty of putting a product together.