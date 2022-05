Kristi Correa is a leadership trainer for a financial service company based in Elgin, IL.

She and her husband met in Bethesda, MD as hospital corpsmen and moved to Sycamore to raise their family as civilians in 1993.

Kristi enjoys gardening, literature, art, and learning about the world around her. She believes connecting with people builds a foundation for healthy communities, and the ability to put ourselves in another person’s shoes is the secret to world peace.