Kristen Schorsch is a reporter on WBEZ’s government and politics team, where she covers Cook County and public health.Previously, she covered health care, government, crime, courts, higher education and news of the weird (think coffin parties) for Crain’s Chicago Business, the Chicago Tribune, the Daily Southtown and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Kristen has won more than a dozen local and national awards for her work. Her stories have sparked policy changes and spurred investigations. Kristen is a former longtime board member of the Chicago Headline Club and helps organize the club’s annual FOIAFest about public information and transparency. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Illinois and is a proud Daily Illini alumna.

