Kara Regnier is a student from Northern Illinois University pursuing a degree in Spanish Language and Culture in hopes of becoming a Spanish teacher. In her free time she enjoys watching movies, listening to music and passing time with friends.

Kara Regnier es una estudiante de la Universidad de Illinois Norte consiguiendo una licenciatura en el idioma de español y su cultura con esperanzas de ser maestra de español. En su tiempo libre disfruta mirar películas, escuchar música y pasar tiempo con amigos.