Como una maestra de español, Jen comparte su pasión por el mundo hispanohablante con sus alumnos. Se graduó con una licenciatura en lengua y literatura española de Northern Illinois University, incluyendo experiencias extranjeras en Costa Rica, Argentina, y Uruguay. Jen está entusiasmada por conectar con la comunidad como una miembro del equipo de WNIJ Hola.

(As a high school Spanish teacher, Jen shares her passion for the Hispanic world with her students. She graduated with a degree in Spanish Language and Literature from Northern Illinois University, including study abroad experiences in Costa Rica, Argentina, and Uruguay. Jen is excited to connect with the community as a part of the WNIJ Hola team.)