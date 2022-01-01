© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
DSC04852.JPG

Jen Leon

Production Specialist

Como una maestra de español, Jen comparte su pasión por el mundo hispanohablante con sus alumnos. Se graduó con una licenciatura en lengua y literatura española de Northern Illinois University, incluyendo experiencias extranjeras en Costa Rica, Argentina, y Uruguay. Jen está entusiasmada por conectar con la comunidad como una miembro del equipo de WNIJ Hola.

(As a high school Spanish teacher, Jen shares her passion for the Hispanic world with her students. She graduated with a degree in Spanish Language and Literature from Northern Illinois University, including study abroad experiences in Costa Rica, Argentina, and Uruguay. Jen is excited to connect with the community as a part of the WNIJ Hola team.)