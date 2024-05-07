Bobby Broom is an associate professor of jazz guitar and jazz studies at Northern Illinois University. Broom began studying guitar at the age of 12, and by the age of 16 he was known in New York City as a jazz prodigy.

In his long career as a jazz musician – based first in New York and later Chicago – Broom has 15 commercial album releases to his credit and has performed concerts on five continents.

Broom has toured and recorded with world-renowned jazz musicians such as Sonny Rollins and as a band leader. He has brought his jazz guitar sensibility to a wide range of styles, from smooth jazz to classic jazz standards, to jazz interpretations of pop, rock and blues classics.