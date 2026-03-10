© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Strong tornadoes possible tonight as NWS raises risk level for severe weather

WGLT | By Ryan Denham
Published March 10, 2026 at 12:36 PM CDT
A map showing an elevated risk of severe weather in Peoria and Bloomington-Normal on Tuesday night
National Weather Service
/
Courtesy
A look at the risk of severe weather in Central Illinois as of noon Tuesday, March 10, 2026, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

The National Weather Service is warning of an enhanced risk of tornadoes and other severe weather Tuesday night throughout Central Illinois.

Bloomington-Normal and Greater Peoria were both upgraded into a Level 4 (Moderate) risk of severe weather by the weather service. The tornado risk will be highest between 6-10 p.m. There is also a risk of wind and hail overnight until about 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop by Tuesday afternoon into early evening near a warm front draped between the Interstate 74 and Interstate 80 corridor. Storms will become more widespread across Central Illinois late Tuesday evening and overnight.

Unit 5, the largest school district in McLean County, canceled all after-school practices, music programs, clubs, games, and events Tuesday due to the forecast.
Illinois
