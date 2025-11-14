State Week: Durbin's vote rankles many Democrats

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin went against many in his own party by siding with Republicans on a measure to reopen the federal government. The longest-ever shutdown had no end in sight until this week.

Durbin said his decision was an effort to end the suffering he was seeing, from federal workers going unpaid to SNAP benefits being delayed. But the agreement he signed on to provides no guarantee health care subsidies, a key sticking point in the stalemate, will be addressed.

Our panel talks about the retiring senator's move and how it was received. There is also discussion about the GOP gubernatorial primary race now that Darren Bailey said he will continue his campaign. And could Illinois still use redistricting to provide another Democratic congressional seat in time for next year's election?

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Patrick Pfingsten, author of The Illinoize political newsletter and WMAY radio host.