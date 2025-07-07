A Mount Carroll theater will have a tasty prelude before its upcoming musical

An Illinois professional theater will kick off an upcoming musical with something that requires a different type of performance.

Mount Carroll’s Timber Lake Playhouse will debut “Waitress” this Saturday. The play tells the story of a pie maker named Jenna. It is based on the 2007 film “Waitress” that starred Keri Russell.

Chaz Wolcott, the associate producer at the playhouse, said the theater wants to engage the audience by inviting them to take part in a pie baking contest.

“We thought this might be a great idea to kind of take a storyline from the show and put it out into real life,” he said. “And so, it's just a little fun to have with our audience.”

Wolcott said those who enter the pie contest will receive two tickets for the show.

“The winner gets to take home a piece of the waitress set,” he added. “Pie right off of the set will be our grand prize trophy.”

The contest will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 12, at the playhouse, at 8215 Black Oak Road. The performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. Those interested in taking part in the contest can fill out the form here. Wolcott said early submissions are preferred but same-day submissions are allowed. Those entries must be entered by 5 p.m.

