Statewide: Pritzker's big decision

Gov. JB Pritzker's political future will get a bit clearer when he announces whether or not he will seek another term. While many expect him to run again, others aren't so sure. He has presidential ambitions and there is some thought he might decide to spend his time traveling the country to gauge his support.

Pritzker isn't the only Illinois Democrat being watched for a White House bid. Former congressman and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is also a potential candidate. We discuss it all on Statewide.

Also:

* We get an update on an effort to survey the public on expansion of high speed rail in Illinois.

* Actor George Wendt, best known for playing the barfly Norm on the TV series Cheers, died this month. He was a Chicago native who got his start at Second City. We hear from two of his friends and colleagues.

Courtesy of Ceduxion Carrington Ceduxion Carrington (far right) performs with fellow drag artists on stage at the annual University of Illinois Drag Show in June 2011.

* Reporter A. Oiishi Basue reports talks with an Illinois drag performer about the culture and how recent presidential orders and directives are impacting the LGBT+ community.

* Eric Stock speaks with Congressman Darin LaHood of Peoria about recent actions on Capitol Hill.

* WGLT's Charlie Schlenker reports the future of a state-funded program to increase faculty diversity at colleges and universities is in doubt.