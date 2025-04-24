Tazewell County sheriff: 2 dead, suspect in custody after early morning Pekin shooting

Two people are dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting early Thursday in Pekin.

Tazewell County Sheriff Jeffrey Lower said deputies responded to a residence on Illinois Route 29 in South Pekin after a 911 call reported a shooting around 4:30 a.m. Officers found two people dead at the scene and a suspect was taken into custody.

Lower said the investigation is ongoing. Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office are assisting.

Lower said more details will be released as they become available, but no further information is released at this time to “protect the integrity of the investigation.”