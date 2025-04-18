State Week: International college students face an uncertain future

The Trump Administration is focusing on higher education, from freezing federal dollars to demanding the end of diversity programs. Now, the battle includes international students. Many have received notice their visas are being terminated and they face deportation.

In most instances, colleges and universities are unsure what to do about it. We discuss the impact this is having and what it could mean going forward.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler. Our panel also features Molly Parker, a reporter with Capitol News Illinois and Associate Professor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and Jackson Brandhorst, a student journalist with the Daily Egyptian and part of the Saluki Reporting Lab.