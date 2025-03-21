State Week: Education under Trump

President Donald Trump signed an executive order this week that could gut the U.S. Department of Education. While some applauded the move as returning more power to local residents, others have raised concerns about the impact on programs to help special education along with low-income and rural schools.

Trump has also taken aim at higher education through scrutiny of DEI and other programs. It has put college and university administrators in a predicament.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WNIJ Education Reporter Peter Medlin.

