Lawsuit alleges sexual abuse of a child by a priest at Catholic Diocese of Peoria

A lawsuit filed in Peoria County alleges a former priest of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria sexually abused a man over a six-year period starting in the late 1990s.

The suit, filed on behalf of Michael Eckert by attorneys at Jeff Anderson and Associates, claims Father Thomas Miller’s abuse of Eckert started when the boy was eight years old in 1997 and continued through 2003.

Eckert’s attorneys make the argument that the alleged abuse of Eckert is part of a larger pattern of abuse and cover-ups or ignorance of abuse at the diocese starting as early as 1946. The suit frequently cites a 2023 report published by the Office of the Illinois Attorney General which found more than 50 documented instances of bishops receiving reports of child sexual abuse.

The attorneys go on to claim abuse was repeatedly ignored or handled inadequately, as evidenced by details in the Attorney General's report.

Father Thomas Miller’s alleged abuse of Eckert happened specifically at Peoria's St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Parish, in the church and the rectory. The suit claims instances of abuse happened at least once per month during a six-year period.

The plaintiff is seeking unspecified damages in the lawsuit, at least two of the three counts included request damages in an amount in excess of $50,000 plus the associated costs of the lawsuit.

According to the Illinois Attorney General’s report, Miller had previously abused a child starting in 1979 during an appointment at Holy Trinity Parish in Bloomington.

A list of clergy removed from ministry maintained by the Catholic Diocese of Peoria says Miller was originally removed from ministry in 2004 and failed an appeal to reverse the decision in 2006. The diocese says he was officially removed from the clerical state in 2010.

Bishop Louis Tylka is the current leader of the Diocese of Peoria. He assumed the role replacing Bishop Daniel Jenky in March 2022.

In a statement to WCBU, Tylka says the diocese takes any accusation of misconduct seriously and is cooperating with civil authorities, investigating the alleged abuse and offering assistance to alleged victims.

“I am sorry to all those who were/are affected by the sin of abuse,” Tylka writes. “As Bishop of the Diocese of Peoria, I remain committed to promoting the safe environment programs we have in place to provide a safe haven for children and young people. I ask for your ongoing prayers as we continue to work together to safeguard all of God’s people, especially those who have suffered.”

A case management conference is scheduled for Aug. 22 in Peoria County Court.

