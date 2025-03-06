DeKalb voters say pension, youth development, and safety top concerns for April election

With less than 40 days until election day for local races, WNIJ turns its focus on the voters. A candidate forum held by DeKalb Area Rental Association and the DeKalb Area Builders Association earlier this month allowed for voters to hear directly from candidates.

Some folks sipped on drinks as they chatted in small groups prior to the start of the candidate forum.

Will Heinisch is involved with both associations and spearheaded the organizing of the event.

“What our groups and the people are looking at is, we want to look at decades of change in the future,” he said, “and how can we keep this positive growth where people want to come here, people want to work here.”

He said taxes are a primary issue for members of both associations.

“[Having] lower property taxes makes housing more affordable for residents and renters both,” Heinisch said. “So, it is important to have a lower tax rate, lower property taxes, and I think it's good for the community long term.”

Property tax rates have been trending lower, which city officials say is possible because of the large revenue collected from the Meta data center development.

Beginning this tax year, though the amount the city receives from Meta may be considerably lower since its 55 percent tax break goes into effect. Meta will receive that discount for the next 20 years. The agreement is part of the state’s Enterprise Zone Tax abatement program.

DeKalb resident Grace Hadley said her top issues were “safety, crime, keeping DeKalb clean, the schools.”

Her husband Dean added youth development.

“Give the kids something to do other than hanging out and just getting into trouble,” he said. “They don't need that. They need some building blocks to get them out and do something more productive.

Melissa Garmin said an important issue for her is the city’s expenses, especially with the expansion of the fire department.

“I'm concerned a lot about the pensions and all the rapid hiring that's been done for first, at the city level, for first responders,” Garmin said. “We built a new fire station, and it has to be supported by personnel, and we have a bit of a pension issue, and I don't know how we're going to be able to fund all that.”

The city’s fire department grew from 54 full time fire fighters to 75 this year. City documents explain the staff increase is due to the new fire station that Garmin mentioned.

The station is being built at 1130 S. Malta Rd. and is expected to be completed by the spring.

The additions to the fire department comes at a time when the city’s population has shrunk by eight percent, according to the U.S. Census.

Regarding pensions, as of 2024, the city’s pension liabilities stand at over $105 million.

All the property tax revenue collected by the city, $8 million, goes just towards pensions.

City Manager Bill Nicklas in his budget report acknowledged it’s a hefty and growing obligation. He stated, “One truly feels that the City’s annual contribution is like paying only interest on a growing credit card debt.”

He also wrote that Dekalb is among cities across the state facing similar challenges.

Among DeKalb voters at the forum were folks who live outside of the city but have investments whether in property or contracts within DeKalb.

Marcus Tryggestad is in the insurance business, with membership in both associations. Tryggestad isn’t a resident of DeKalb but like other folks WNIJ spoke with, he may decide to support candidates by other means, such as promoting his preferred choice, and contributing financially to a campaign.

He said affordable housing is what he was listening for from the candidates.

“We have a lot of properties in this area that are upwards of $300,000, and it's hard for somebody younger to afford that,” he said. “So, I like to hear people looking at the [$]250,000 and below.”

Nearly 60 percent of the housing stock in DeKalb is renter occupied. The median income of residents is $45,000.

The DeKalb City Council has several competitive races, including for mayor, city clerk, and ward alderperson for the 2nd ward.

Early voting begins for the consolidated election on Friday, March 7. Election day is April 1.