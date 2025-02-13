Statewide: Counting the unhoused
Advocates for the homeless take to the streets to count those who are without housing. But the method has flaws. We have a report.
Also:
* Those who work on behalf of the homeless population say more money is needed. Eric Stock has the story.
* We hear from the manager of the Redbird Fresh Market at Illinois State University, which works to get more fruits and vegetables onto the plates of college students living off campus.
* Kristen Schorsch takes us to a free clinic to learn how threats of raids are causing some immigrants to skip health appointments.
* Lisa Kurian Philip reports students with undocumented parents are weighing whether or not to fill out the FAFSA form for college financial aid.
* Charlie Schlenker speaks with Brian Duncan, Illinois Farm Bureau President, about agriculture uncertainties amid threats of tariffs.
* Dave McKinney recaps the trial of Michael Madigan. The former Illinois House Speaker faces prison time after a jury found him guilty on some of the counts in his corruption trial.
* We get an update on fears among the Jewish community about potential violence.
* Peter Medlin reports on Haskell Elementary School in Rockford. It was considered among the lowest performing schools in Illinois. But the improvement has been dramatic.