Candidates in the Republican primary for Belvidere mayor would bring plenty of experience to the job

In Belvidere the mayor is the chief executive officer of the city. The role receives a salary and is a full-time position.

The last day to cast a ballot in the Republican primary is February 25. Whoever succeeds will face incumbent independent mayor Clint Morris in the April 1 consolidated election.

Here’s the profiles of Belvidere mayoral candidates in the Republican primary.

Daniel N. Arevalo

Daniel N. Arevalo served as alderman from 2014 to 2021. He lost his 2021 re-election bid in a coin flip toss to settle a tie vote of 105-105.

The 36-year-old works in road construction and said what moves him to run is the need to usher in a new generation of leadership.

“Sometimes there's an age gap between politicians and the new, upcoming residents,” Arevalo said. “Sometimes people are stuck maybe, I don't want to say in the era, but we have to mold ourselves to what the current times are and evolve a little bit faster instead of always thinking the same way.”

Priorities

Arevalo also said his candidacy would bring what he believes is much needed Latino representation to government.

“That's really important for me," he said, "to have, that people feel included in the community, and easier for them to access resources as well."

According to the U.S. Census, Latinos make up 37 percent of the population. There’s no Latino representation on the Belvidere City Council.

He said if elected mayor he’d focus on supporting small businesses to medium size businesses in town.

“Most people work for small to medium business,” he said. “I'm trying to make it more, easier than for them to expand if they need to. Instead of having so much red tape, we can work with them or change the ordinances.”

The Stellantis auto plant places a lot of national attention on Belvidere. Its production paused in 2023. Recently, the company announced it will bring back production in 2027.

“We also have to diversify a portfolio as a city,” Arevalo said. “Hopefully they don't shut down again, but if they do, we'll have enough different businesses that can absorb that impact from the city.”

Fred Brererton

Fred Brereton served as Belvidere mayor from 1997 to 2013.

The 73-year-old is semi-retired from the insurance business, which was started by his father and now being run by his son. He said he was moved to jumping into the mayoral race after watching a televised city council meeting.

In the September meeting in question, Belvidere mayor Clint Morris asked for clarification from Alderwoman Marsha Freeman, who'd made accusations involving the workings of the city council.

“I've told people," Brereton said, "that if you'd asked me the day before that meeting, if I had ever thought about running again, I told them 'it's not even on my radar.'"

Morris did not respond to requests for comment on the meeting.

Stellantis

While the reopening of Belvidere's Stellantis plant is set to happen in two years, Brereton said there are things a mayor can do in the meantime, such as “continue to market the community, to build relationships.”

“The first thing that I would do," he added, "is to strengthen the relationship within the community that would include the school district, that would include growth dimensions, which is our public private economic development corporation."

Priorities

Brereton said as mayor he’d pay attention to the budget and property taxes.

“That's always foremost in many people's minds," he said, "and one of the things that can assist in that is increased housing to help spread the cost of providing services to more people."

Regarding the lack of Latino representation in government, he said as mayor he can appointment Latinos to various boards.

“I think by appointing individuals to planning commissions or to police and fire commissions, all helps to be aware of the needs [in the community],” he said. “And to a certain extent, regardless of race or color, it's up to the individuals to get involved."