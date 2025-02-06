Jerry Osland, DeKalb County Board member, nursing home advocate, dies at 70

Jerry Osland, a strong advocate for the DeKalb County Nursing home and DeKalb County board member, died on Sunday. The Sandwich native had served on the board since 2016 and represented the 12th district, which entailed much of Sandwich and Somonauk Townships.

Jerry Osland was one to share what’s on his mind while on the DeKalb County Board, said DeKalb County Board Chair John Frieders.

“It doesn't do any good to just to just sit there and not share your opinions,” Frieders said. “You need to share your opinions and be willing to work for the common good of the county and Jerry was willing to do that.”

Osland, a Republican, was a huge advocate for the county run nursing home and was appointed to its oversight board.

He owned an excavating business.

It was not uncommon to see the Sandwich native chatting and joking with the public before a board meeting.

“And his input is certainly going to be missed," Frieders said, "and his laughter will be missed, and it's just ashamed to have lost him at such a young age.”

According to his obituary, Jerry Osland was born on August 24, 1954, in Sandwich. He died at 70 years old.