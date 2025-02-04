© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
DeKalb County Latino-owned businesses close shop in solidarity with immigrants amid deportation fears

Northern Public Radio | By Maria Gardner Lara
Published February 4, 2025 at 8:50 AM CST
Maria Gardner Lara

Leer en español

Over 30 Latino-owned businesses in DeKalb County closed shop on Monday as part of a nationwide action in solidarity with immigrants that have no legal status. They included well-known businesses such as Burritoville, El Jimador Restaurant in downtown DeKalb, and DeKalb Fresh Market.

Among them is Flamingo Restaurant and Ice Cream. Zendy Lopez is the owner.

“We're coming together — all the Latino business owners — to support our people,” said Lopez. “We’re Hispanic and were united with them and raise our voice so that our rights are respected.”

President Donald Trump’s deportation plans have drawn fear in the wider immigrant community. Whereas under Pres. Biden, deportation operations focused on immigrant with criminal records, reports say Trump has broadened the focus to anyone without legal status.

Under the Trump Administration, ICE can now make arrests at schools, hospitals, and churches. These were areas that were previously considered off limits.

“Folks are afraid of deportation," she said, "and that their rights will be violated."

Lopez said even as Trump demonizes all immigrants without legal status, they're in fact essential contributors to the economy.

“We as immigrants were paying taxes,” she said. “We're paying a lot and don’t receive much in return, for then to be treated that way. So, were coming together and lifting our voices.”

The day of action called for Latinos to stay home from work, from schools, and avoid spending money with corporations.
Maria Gardner Lara
A Chicago native, Maria earned a Master's Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield . Maria is a 2022-2023 corps member for Report for America. RFA is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization. Un residente nativo de Chicago, Maria se graduó de University of Illinois Springfield con una licenciatura superior en periodismo de gobierno.
