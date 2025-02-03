Groups demand release of after-school program funding

Organizations that provide tutoring, recreation and other after-school programs are calling on Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education to release $50 million that was included in this year’s budget to fund those programs.

The organizations say tens of thousands of students are being denied access to services because the money is not being spent.

“The General Assembly knew the importance of these programs and heard our caution that funds were ending, so they saw fit to include $50 million for these programs in the FY 25 budget,” Susan Stanton, executive director of the advocacy group ACT Now, said at a recent news conference.

The programs in question normally receive federal funding through the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers program. They include programs such as local YMCA chapters, Boys & Girls Club and other organizations.

That money flows through ISBE, which awards competitive grants. Those grants are made in three-year or five-year cycles, and at the end of each cycle, the grants can either be renewed or the organization can reapply through a new competitive grant process.

In 2023, however, ISBE miscalculated how much federal funding would be available and made commitments to award more grants than the state could afford to fund. As a result, many organizations whose grant cycles came due in 2024 could not get them renewed because there was no federal funding available.

As a result, ACT Now and many of the after-school programs it represents sought, and received, $50 million in state funding in this year’s budget to make up for the loss of federal funding.

But now, seven months into the fiscal year, none of that money has been released by ISBE. Stanton said that while some organizations have been able to continue operating, many have been forced to close their doors and lay off staff, cutting off access to after-school programs to as many as 27,000 youths in Illinois, mainly in high-minority and lower-income communities.

“There’s no amount of private philanthropy that exists to fill the hole that we’re looking at right now,” she said. “We’re looking at about a $50 million hole statewide … and I encourage you to contact any private family foundation or community foundation or philanthropic group in Illinois, and they will tell you that they don’t have $50 million sitting around for this.”

In an email, a spokesperson for ISBE said the agency would like to see the organizations receive their funding as well, but they need more direction from the legislative leaders about how they want the money distributed.

The spokesperson noted that while the money was included in the omnibus appropriations bill that lawmakers passed in May last year, it was not tied to any existing statutory program that outlines a method for distributing the funds.

“We understand the urgency surrounding after-school programming and remain committed to ensuring that these resources are allocated in a way that best serves students and families across Illinois,” the spokesperson said. “At the request of the General Assembly, ISBE is awaiting their direction before proceeding. “

But state Rep. Will Guzzardi, D-Chicago, one of the lead budget negotiators for the House Democratic caucus, said in an interview that lawmakers are equally frustrated that the money hasn’t been released.

“We feel as though we gave the agency the appropriations authority that it needs to disperse these funds and make sure these programs can continue to operate,” he said. “But certainly, if ISBE needs further guidance from the General Assembly, we’re happy to provide it to make sure that they perform their statutory responsibility.”

