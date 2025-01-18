NIU issues briefing if Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents come to campus

Northern Illinois University is outlining steps for students, faculty, and staff to take should ICE officials come to campus.

The briefing comes just days before the incoming presidential inauguration, and the Trump administration's pledge to implement mass deportations.

In the briefing, the university says the document is not legal advice, but rather "guiding principles to ensure legal compliance while protecting the rights and privacy of

students, staff and faculty."

It states that as a public university, NIU allows public access to a significant portion of its campus with some areas restricted or limited due to privacy concerns, operational needs or safety considerations.

Federal immigration enforcement officer must adhere to university protocols when entering non-public spaces.

The university has also prepared a list of Frequently Asked Questions for navigating interactions with ICE officials should they come to campus.

