NIU issues briefing if Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents come to campus
Northern Illinois University is outlining steps for students, faculty, and staff to take should ICE officials come to campus.
The briefing comes just days before the incoming presidential inauguration, and the Trump administration's pledge to implement mass deportations.
In the briefing, the university says the document is not legal advice, but rather "guiding principles to ensure legal compliance while protecting the rights and privacy of
students, staff and faculty."
It states that as a public university, NIU allows public access to a significant portion of its campus with some areas restricted or limited due to privacy concerns, operational needs or safety considerations.
Federal immigration enforcement officer must adhere to university protocols when entering non-public spaces.
The university has also prepared a list of Frequently Asked Questions for navigating interactions with ICE officials should they come to campus.
- NIU cannot prohibit federal immigration enforcement officers from coming on campus to enforce federal law.
- Members of the campus community should alert NIU's Chief University Strategist if they encounter an immigration enforcement officer on campus.
- The university must report certain information about students with F-1 or J-1 visa status to ICE. This reporting is routine, and the university must comply with on-site visits to review records when requested.
- NIU is required to provide access for federal immigration officers to a restricted-access building if the officer(s) provide a valid judicial warrant.
- As an NIU employee, per federal privacy laws, you must maintain the confidentiality of personal and personally identifiable information, including student records.
- A residential hall room is considered a limited access area and cannot be legally accessed by immigration enforcement officers without a valid criminal warrant or the voluntary consent of the occupant.