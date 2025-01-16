Statewide: The fluoride debate

Donald Trump's choice to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., wants to get fluoride out of the water supply. While most have claimed the addition as a public health success, some health experts are now concerned about emerging research.

We listen to those on both sides of the debate.

Also:

* Jim Meadows examines what Trump's threat of tariffs could mean for Illinois farmers.

* Emily Hays tells us how some families are dealing with the threat of mass deportations under a Trump Administration.

* Mawa Iqbal speaks with Will Stephens, who serves on the Illinois Flag Commission, about efforts that may lead to a new state flag.

* JuanPablo Ramirez Franco has more on Chicago's move to renewable energy to power municipal buildings. The power is coming from a solar farm in central Illinois.

* More on a WBEZ investigation that found not-for-profit colleges in the state often leave students worse off than when they started.

* Kate Grumke of Harvest Public Media takes us to a greenhouse in East St. Louis where research aims to get more people to eat collard greens.

Peter Medlin Louise Classon (seen here in one of her many costumes) has been a school crossing guard for over 30 years and, despite the stop sign she carries, has no plans to stop any time soon.

* Peter Medlin of WNIJ introduces us to a longtime school crossing guard.

* A conversation with musician Shawn Colvin, who grew up in southern Illinois and played local venues while attending SIU Carbondale.

* We visit a store that caters to fans of the typewriter.

