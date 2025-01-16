Justice Department reaches agreement to resolve Sangamon County Sheriff's Office investigation

The U.S. Justice Department has reached an agreement with local authorities to resolve an investigation of the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office and Central Dispatch.

The investigation began last year after a Black resident — Sonya Massey — was fatally shot in her home by a now-former deputy Sean Grayson. She had called 9-1-1 during a mental health episode. Grayson faces first degree murder charges.

"The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division investigated the entities’ compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VI), the nondiscrimination provisions of the Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act (Safe Streets Act), and Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Title VI and the Safe Streets Act collectively prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex and religion by recipients of federal financial assistance, such as SCSO. Title II of the ADA prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability by public entities," a statement from the DOJ said.

“The death of Sonya Massey was a terrible tragedy for a woman experiencing a mental health crisis, her family, and the entire Sangamon County community,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This agreement reflects Sangamon County’s commitment to instituting reform and taking action that will help improve public safety and restore trust with the community in the road ahead.”

According to Sangamon County officials, key elements of the agreement include:

Enhanced Training Programs: SCSO and SCCDS will introduce additional, comprehensive training modules focusing on nondiscriminatory policing, de-escalation techniques, and effective responses to individuals with behavioral health disabilities. These programs aim to equip officers and dispatchers with the necessary skills to handle complex situations sensitively and professionally.

Mobile Crisis Response Unit: In collaboration with local behavioral health organizations, the county will enhance existing Mobile Crisis Response services. These improvements aim to deliver more effective, immediate support for individuals in mental health crises, focusing on de-escalation and appropriate care rather than traditional law enforcement intervention.

Policy and Procedure Reviews: A thorough review and update of SCSO and SCCDS policies and procedures will be conducted to ensure alignment with current legal standards and best practices, particularly in the areas of use of force, nondiscrimination, and community engagement.

Community Engagement Initiatives: Existing Community Engagement Initiatives will be strengthened to foster better connections between law enforcement and residents. Updates will include more comprehensive community forums, expanded outreach programs, and additional educational initiatives to promote transparency, dialogue, and mutual understanding.

Data Collection and Analysis: Enhanced data collection on incidents involving use of force and interactions with individuals with disabilities will be prioritized. This data will be analyzed to identify trends, address issues, and guide continuous improvements in policies and practices.

The Massey case led the former sheriff, Jack Campbell, to resign under pressure last year. A new sheriff, Paula Crouch, was appointed to fill out his term. She has promised to follow recommendations for change.

"We are focused on fostering trust and improving the ways we serve our community. The DOJ review did not reveal any discriminatory practices, but we recognize that there is always room for improvement. The steps outlined in the MOA will not only enhance transparency and accountability but also strengthen our relationship with the community,” Crouch said.

“How Sangamon County responds to the horrific death of Sonya Massey is very important," said Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser. "This response is happening on many levels from the criminal prosecution of Sean Grayson to ensuring that law enforcement has the training and tools necessary to effectively respond to all types of calls. The agreement with DOJ will help identify resources and best practices to allow Sangamon County to provide the highest level of government services to its citizens.”

"The agreement does not constitute any admission of liability by the entities, and the department has not reached a finding of discrimination," the DOJ statement added.

A local panel named for Massey continues meeting to address policing and make recommendations for change.

“We are pleased that there has been swift action and we look forward to reviewing the details of the agreement. The agreement does acknowledge the work of the Massey Commission and asks the county to work collaboratively with us to incorporate our recommendations,” said JoAnn Johnson, co-chair of the commission.

"The Massey Commission's work and request for this review were instrumental in identifying areas for improvement. Their advocacy has ensured that our practices are aligned with the highest standards of fairness and justice. We are grateful for their efforts, and the County Board will provide the necessary support and resources to implement the MOA’s measures," Sangamon County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter said.