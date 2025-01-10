State Week: Madigan takes the stand

In a surprise move, the former Illinois House Speaker decided to testify in his own defense in his corruption trial.

Michael Madigan was questioned by his attorney. But a pivotal point in the proceedings could come next week as prosecutors will get their to grill Madigan. We discuss the strategy to testify and what could come as the trial inches closer to wrapping up.

We also talk about some legislation that made it through during the so-called "lame duck" session of the Illinois General Assembly.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WBEZ reporter Dave McKinney.

