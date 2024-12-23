© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Apartment fire displaces dozens in DeKalb

Northern Public Radio
Published December 23, 2024 at 12:02 PM CST
DeKalb Fire Department logo
DeKalb Fire Department logo

No one was injured but an estimated 60 people were displaced by a massive fire in a DeKalb apartment complex Sunday.

Firefighters from more than a dozen departments in the region helped knock back the fire that started inside 1024 West Hillcrest Drive, near the NIU campus.

Two adjacent buildings sustained damage and have been declared uninhabitable until the city and utility companies determine otherwise.

Residents are being housed at a local hotel and the Family Service Agency is collecting money and gift cards to assist them.
Illinois