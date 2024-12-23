Apartment fire displaces dozens in DeKalb

No one was injured but an estimated 60 people were displaced by a massive fire in a DeKalb apartment complex Sunday.

Firefighters from more than a dozen departments in the region helped knock back the fire that started inside 1024 West Hillcrest Drive, near the NIU campus.

Two adjacent buildings sustained damage and have been declared uninhabitable until the city and utility companies determine otherwise.

Residents are being housed at a local hotel and the Family Service Agency is collecting money and gift cards to assist them.

