State Week: Assault weapons ban to stay in place while challenged through courts
The State Week panel discusses the assault weapons ban challenge. It will still be in effect for now as it likely moves toward the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Bears stadium plan continues to evolve with Arlington Heights not out of the mix yet due to progress on taxes.
The Illinois state flag review continues as 10 submissions have been released for public comment.
Host Sean Crawford is joined by Charlie Wheeler and the Chicago Tribune's Jeremy Gorner.