Peoria resident Omer Osman retires as head of Illinois Department of Transportation

WCBU | By Tim Shelley
Published December 11, 2024 at 10:34 AM CST
Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Omer Osman speaks at a press conference in downtown Peoria in 2020.
Tim Shelley
/
WCBU
Illinois Department of Transportation secretary Omer Osman is retiring.

The Peoria resident began his career with IDOT in 1989. He was appointed to lead the agency in 2019, and has worked to implement the $41 billion Rebuild Illinois bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Osman also pushed for his agency to work with more minority and women-owned businesses.

"I am extremely proud of our accomplishments, including keeping projects on track during a global pandemic. I look forward to seeing new, exciting ideas and projects under the new secretary and the top-notch IDOT staff," Osman said in a statement.

Gov. JB Pritzker is appointing former Chicago transportation official Gia Biagi as the next leader of IDOT.
Tim Shelley
Tim Shelley

Tim is the News Director at WCBU Peoria Public Radio.
