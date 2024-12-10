Michelle Conger named next president and CEO of OSF HealthCare

Michelle Conger will succeed Bob Sehring as the president and CEO of Peoria-based OSF HealthCare.

Conger, the chief strategy officer and chief digital officer for OSF OnCall Digital Health, will become president on Jan. 1. Sehring will stay on as CEO and help with the leadership transition until he retires in April 2026.

"Michelle’s impact on our Ministry has been wide-reaching including leading strategic and innovative approaches to keeping OSF at the forefront of the changes in providing health care for our communities," said Sister Agnes Joseph Williams, chairperson of OSF Healthcare Ministries, in a prepared statement. "Her leadership and dedication to operational excellence will ensure the continued success of our Ministry.”

Sehring joined OSF in 2002, and worked his way up through the ranks to become CEO in 2017. Conger was first hired as a clinician at OSF in 1993.

OSF HealthCare has 16 hospitals across Illinois and Michigan. The health care system employs nearly 24,000 people.