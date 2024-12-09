Oh Boise! NIU is heading to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

NIU's football team is bowl bound. The Huskies have been chosen to play in the Famous ldaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 23, 2024.

The Huskies will face Fresno State at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.

NIU finished the season with a 7-5 record overall with a highlight win again Notre Dame.

This is NIU's 13th bowl appearance in the last 17 seasons.

According to a news release, the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, which is being played for the 28th time in 2024, is the longest-running cold weather bowl game in college football and celebrates the spirit of winter, football and potatoes in the Idaho mountains.