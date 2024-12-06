State Week: Prosecutors move closer to wrapping up their case against Madigan

After weeks of testimony and recorded conversations, prosecutors have indicated they are inching toward resting in the case against former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and his longtime friend and advisor, Mike McClain.

The court action has put a spotlight on how Madigan conducted business in the role he held for so long. We get an update on the case so far.

Also, we discuss what the final election numbers show as the Illinois ballot was certified this week. And as U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin was again elected Democratic Whip, speculation continues on his political future as he enters the final two years of his current term.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WBEZ's Dave McKinney.