State Week: Illinois budget concerns are growing

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIBen Szalinski
Published November 27, 2024 at 2:52 PM CST
As Illinois nears the halfway point of the fiscal year, there are dark clouds forming in the state's financial picture.

The Governor's budget office is warning of a possible $3.2 billion deficit in the next budget year that begins in July. The news comes officials wonder what a second trump Administration could mean for federal dollars.

This week, our panel discusses Illinois' budget situation. We also talk lawsuits over the Biometric Information Privacy Act and the state's abortion laws, along with an update on an effort to protect a major drinking water source.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois Reporter Ben Szalinski.

Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Ben Szalinski
Ben joined CNI in November 2024 as a Statehouse reporter covering the General Assembly from Springfield and other events happening around state government. He previously covered Illinois government for The Daily Line following time in McHenry County with the Northwest Herald. Ben is also a graduate of the University of Illinois Springfield PAR program. He is a lifelong Illinois resident and is originally from Mundelein.
