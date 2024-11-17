Task force led by Sen. Dave Koehler identifies 200 historical sites of the Underground Railroad in Illinois

More than 200 historical sites in Illinois have been identified as a part of the Underground Railroad, according to an exploratory task force.

A 2023 law in Illinois established the task force to look at ways the history of the Underground Railroad in the state could be better commemorated.

The new plan put forth by the task force recommends creating a commission to connect both current and new projects together to recognize the history of the Underground Railroad in Illinois.

Democratic state Sen. Dave Koehler not only led the legislation, but also sat on the task force. He represents parts of Bloomington-Normal and Greater Peoria.

“Despite nationwide efforts to restrict education about our country’s history of racism, Illinois remains committed to shining a light on our past so we can move forward,” he said at a news conference. “Our bipartisan initiative will shed light on Illinois’ historic ties to the Underground Railroad and honor the brave individuals who fought against slavery and oppression so many years ago.”

The task force released its findings last week and found those 200 historical sites in Illinois were involved in the network in some way. While there aren’t ideas now for how they would connect, the current plan for the sites is to preserve them as a part of Illinois history and to open them up to the public as much as possible.

Koehler also spoke on another key mission for the historic preservation of the sites: Illinois is usually pointed out in Civil War history for its affiliation with Abraham Lincoln and his part in ending slavery.

However, Koehler and the task force wants to share the history of those who haven’t been able to traditionally share the spotlight.

“Our bipartisan Underground Railroad task force aims to uplift the stories that have not been told for decades, some of the bravest Illinoisans who stood up against oppression,” he said. “With this commission and more, I hope we can truly be able to honor and recognize the bravery, the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters who operated out of and crossed into Illinois not all that long ago.”

At the news conference where Koehler announced the findings, other members of the task force also about the initiatives they aim to enact.

Larry McClellan, a former Governors State University professor, said that after speaking with local historians and people across the state, there was a large outpouring of cooperation with the project.

“We have discovered and been delighted to find that all over Illinois there are folks looking at different pieces of this,” he said. “And for those of us that are committed to enlarging this part of Illinois’ history, it’s a delight to see folks really want to work together and we’re very encouraged that by creating a commission this will really enable us to connect the dots.”

Like Koehler and others on the task force, McClellan expressed satisfaction with both the commission and his chance to be involved, noting that according to some historical estimations, between 4,500 and 7,000 people traveled through Illinois on the Underground Railroad.

Other officials in attendance at the news conference were Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman and state Rep. Debbie Meyers-Martin.