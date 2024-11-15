State Week: Illinois Democrats brace for Trump 2.0

The return of Donald Trump to the White House has Democrats worried about what might lie ahead. Concerns over deportations, loosening environmental rules and fewer protections for marginalized communities are just some of what leading Democrats are taking under consideration. There is a push to strengthen laws in Illinois to combat Trump's policies.

Also, our panel discusses how public employee unions want the state to change what is known as the Tier 2 system, which provides less benefits than the previous version. It was enacted to save the state money. But those calling for change say it's illegal.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Sean Crawford and WBEZ statehouse reporter Alex Degman.