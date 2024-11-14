Statewide: Some schools want to disconnect students from their phones

Teachers have long complained that today's students are too distracted by their phones. That includes using them during class. But some school districts are trying new policies to restrict the use such as locking up phones when students enter the buildings.

On this episode, we visit a couple of high schools going that route to see how it's working.

Also:

* We tag along with Stanley Howard, who spent nearly four decades in prison for a crime he did not commit. He recently had a chance to vote for the first time.

* Adriana Cardona Maguigad tells us what immigrant advocates are doing to prepare for a Donald Trump presidency and the possibly of massive deportations.

* Ryan Denham explains the impact Trump could have on the electric vehicle sector and EV maker Rivian, one of Bloomington-Normal's largest employers.

* Esther Yoon-Ji Kang talks with the Director of Housing for Chicago-based think tank Impact for Equity about the next president's plan for housing.

* Sean Crawford discusses the election results with Dr. Isabel Skinner with the University of Illinois Springfield School of Politics and International Affairs.

* Jim Meadows with Harvest Public Media reports on efforts to ban cultivated meat.

STLPR Shane and Amanda Byrne, pictured at Clickety Clack Typewriters in Rolla, sell and service old typewriters while fostering a community of fellow enthusiasts.

* Jonathon Ahl takes us to a store devoted to the typewriter.

* Reporter Mark Guarino has an update on the Pitchfork music festival leaving Chicago.

* We remember the famed children's singer Ella Jenkins, who died this week at 100.