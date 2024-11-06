Democrat Eric Sorensen wins 2nd term in 17th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen won a second term Tuesday over Republican challenger Joe McGraw, keeping one of Illinois' few competitive seats in Democratic hands.

Sorensen won 53.8% of the vote. The AP called the race in Sorensen's favor just before 4 a.m. Wednesday. Sorensen easily won McLean County [including Bloomington], with 61% of the vote.

Sorensen, from Moline, issued a statement late Tuesday declaring victory.

"For two decades as your local meteorologist, it was my job to keep you safe and prepared for what was ahead, and that’s what I’m doing in Congress,” Sorensen said. “Over the past two years, I’ve set out to make sure our community has a trusted neighbor serving them in Congress. And over this campaign, we've traveled to every corner of Illinois’ 17th District, meeting with neighbors and showing our work to make our community safer, healthier, and more affordable.

“Now, it’s about coming together to do what’s best for all of us and I am proud to be the good neighbor to represent you! We have a lot of challenges and hard work ahead of us, but I can tell you the sun will rise tomorrow morning and our forecast is bright.”

Sorensen is Illinois’ first openly gay U.S. representative. He spent most of his career as a TV meteorologist in Rockford and the Quad Cities.

McGraw, a retired judge from Rockford, conceded the race on Wednesday morning.

"I want to thank the people of IL-17 for voting yesterday," McGraw wrote on X. "Unfortunately, last night, we did not get the result we were hoping for. Although our campaign was not victorious, I know that I, and everyone on our team, will hold our heads high knowing that we fought hard for our shared values and principles. Our campaign gave voice to tens of thousands of Illinoisans who are sick of watching politicians stack the deck against working families, leaving our communities behind. I believe that America’s best days are ahead and I look forward to continuing to work for the betterment of our community. May God continue to bless the great people of IL-17 and America."

I want to thank the people of IL-17 for voting yesterday. Unfortunately, last night, we did not get the result we were hoping for.



Although our campaign was not victorious, I know that I, and everyone on our team, will hold our heads high knowing that we fought hard for our… — Judge Joe McGraw (@judgejoemcgraw) November 6, 2024

Sorensen and McGraw were competing in the sprawling 17th Congressional District that includes parts of Bloomington-Normal, Peoria, and Rockford. It was widely seen as the Republican Party's best pickup opportunity in Illinois.



16th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood easily won reelection to a sixth term in Washington.

In a race that was called at 7 p.m. when polls closed, the Republican from Dunlap was essentially unopposed. Scott Summers of Harvard, a former Green Party candidate for governor, tried to mount a write-in campaign.

LaHood’s heavily rural 16th Congressional District includes parts of 21 counties, stretching from Bloomington-Normal and Peoria to the south to the Illinois-Wisconsin border.