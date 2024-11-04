Arrest made in reported domestic stabbing incident in DeKalb

A victim of domestic violence remains hospitalized after being stabbed by her estranged husband on Friday night in DeKalb. Police say she is in critical, but stable condition.

Edgar Perkins, 44, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the incident. Perkins is being held at the DeKalb County Jail. More charges are possible.

NIU police were first to respond to the call in the 800 block of Greenbrier Road where they found the victim with several stab wounds including the chest. She was transported to Kishwaukee Hospital and then flown to a hospital in Rockford. Police say she is expected to recover from her injuries.

DeKalb Police says the victim was married to the suspect, but they were separated at the time.

Police remind the public that everyone has a right to feel safe.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. The National Domestic Violence hotline is 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788 for confidential support and resources.