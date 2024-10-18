© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: Election Day draws closer

Charles N. Wheeler IIIRick Pearson
Published October 18, 2024 at 1:23 PM CDT
Donald Trump spent time in Chicago this week speaking to the Economic Club. It was an interesting strategy with less than two weeks to go until Election Day. On this episode, we discuss how the Midwest could decide the presidential race and why Illinois is no longer in play for Republicans. We also address efforts to ensure election security.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tribune Chief Political Reporter Rick Pearson.

