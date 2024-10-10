Statewide: Michael Madigan heads to trial

The man with a political acumen so impressive he was nicknamed "The Velvet Hammer," Michael Madigan was a force in Illinois government for five decades. But as his federal corruption trial begins, Madigan faces the biggest challenge of his career. He's on trial for corruption.

On this episode, we talk about his fall and how he wound up fighting to stay out of prison.

Also:

* Mawa Iqbal has more on alternative responder model and how some want to see it replace law enforcement interactions with those suffering from a mental health episode.

* Peter Medlin goes to a school to learn about additional investments in mental health support for students.

* Lauren Warnecke has details on a study that finds teen brains are maturing faster as a side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

* Jane Carlson brings us the story of Piersen Eaker, who suffering severe head trauma at a daycare facility when he was two. He's now growing older with more challenges.

* Harvest Public Media's Kate Grumke reports on efforts to popularize the fruit known as the paw paw.

Brian Munoz/STLPR De’Nonna Jones picks pawpaws while volunteering with Forest Releaf at EarthDance Organic Farm School in Ferguson, Missouri.

* Will Bauer explains how an expected dip in farm income could effect the larger ag economy.

* Eric Stock speaks with Doug Collins, an Illinois native who starred at Illinois State University, the Olympics and the NBA. He's being indicted into the National Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend.

* Rich Egger heads to Rushville to see an exhibit honoring a late small town doctor who kept health care affordable.