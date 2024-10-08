Illinois physicians, public health officials launch 'Adults Need Vaccines Too' campaign

A new public health campaign in Illinois, Adults Need Vaccines Too, is underway to ensure that adults are maintaining immunity against preventable diseases.

The campaign, launched by the Illinois Academy of Family Physicians (IAFP) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), comes amid low vaccination rates in McLean and Peoria counties.

The vaccine rate among adults currently aims for a 70% goal.

In 2023, 28.4% of adults in McLean County and 27.3% of adults in Peoria County received the influenza vaccine, while 12.8% of McLean County adults and 11% of Peoria County adults received the COVID vaccine.

Dr. Asim Jaffer, a family physician with Carle Health in Peoria and IAFP past president, said Central Illinois could be facing this issue because patients don’t have strong relationships with their doctors.

Provided by Amy Ferguson Dr. Asim Jaffer of Carle Health in Peoria

“When patients have a need to go to the doctor because they’re not feeling well, that’s one thing, but really, they should be having preventive health discussions,” Jaffer said. “Trying to treat things before they become an issue.”

Jaffer said that the stream of misinformation could also be affecting motivation to receive vaccinations.

“It’s certainly possible that patients have, I guess understandably, some concerns about the safety of vaccinations, whether they’re justified or not,” Jaffer said. “I think it’s very important for patients to know that the information they’re getting is from good, trusted [and] validated sources.”

Jaffer said since COVID-19 rates have been less of a public concern, this could also be reducing motivation to receive vaccines. However, the disease is still affecting the public.

“Unfortunately, we’re continuing to have COVID-related deaths in Illinois,” Jaffer said. “Luckily, the severity of illness is not quite as bad as it was before, but those [who] have been already compromised or have other health conditions or chronic conditions are the ones [who] are more likely to have severe illness and end up in the hospital or potentially even die from this.”

“They need to continue to follow up with their doctors and continue their preventative healthcare,” Jaffer said.

According to Jaffer, the Adults Need Vaccines Too campaign is being advertised throughout Central Illinois via television, radio and also outreach through public education outlets and public healthcare providers.