Peoria author Joe Chianakas writes the 'gay karate kid' stories he needed as a teen

Bobzbay Books will host Peoria-based author and sensei Joe Chianakas this weekend to sign copies of his newest novel: Pride and Persistence.

The book is second in a series of YA romance novels centering on Aiden Rothe, an LGBTQ high schooler studying mixed martial arts. Chianakas calls Pride and Persistence and its prequel, Singlets and Secrets, an “unapologetically gay karate kid” story. They’re the books he needed, but never had, as a closeted teen who took martial arts to build confidence.

“This book was written for my 14-year-old self,” Chianakas said in and interview for WGLT’s Sound Ideas. “I grew up in a time in which I didn’t feel like I could be who I was.”

Chianakas, who also teaches communication at Illinois Central College, recalls countless nights crying himself to sleep, feeling like he had to hide the fact that he was gay from family and friends.

“It turned out OK,” he said. “I’m happy. I’m successful. I’m in love. I don’t want people to go through the challenges I went through. You get to create the world and the stories that you get to be a part of.”

While Pride and Persistence is primarily aimed for queer, young adult readers, Chianakas said adults, parents and allies can also benefit. Despite his happiness and broader societal acceptance for the LGBTQ community, he still experiences hate.

Pride and Persistence encounters multiple contemporary themes. The book features a trans woman character who’s a black belt, inviting conversations about trans athletes. It’s set in a place and time where book bans and “Don’t Say Gay” laws are a reality for queer youth.

“It’s easier for young people when they’re surrounded by other inspiring, open-minded young people,” Chianakas said, “but there are still a lot of adults—my generation and up—that are making it too hard for our kids. They shouldn’t be teachers; they shouldn’t be leaders. What it is that adults are doing to create a more inclusive world for all of our kids?”

Joe Chianakas is the author of the Unveiling Aiden series, including Singlets and Secrets and his newest book, Pride and Persistence. Chianakas will appear at Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, for a book signing. Details at bobzbay.square.site.